Main News of the day Russians use civilians as a "human shield" in Pokrovsk

Russians use civilians as a "human shield" in Pokrovsk

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 November 2025 23:06
Updated 23:09
Russian soldiers hide behind civilians — including a 13-year-old child — during fighting in Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk. Illustrative photo: Reuters

During the fighting in Pokrovsk, Russian occupiers used civilians as "human shields." While clearing a residential area, Russian soldiers forcibly made a man, a woman, and a 13-year-old child walk in front of them.

The report was issued by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Tuesday, November 18.

Advertisement

Russian soldiers hid behind civilians during fighting in Pokrovsk

The pre-trial investigation into the war crime is ongoing under the supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. According to the investigation, on November 10, the commander of a Russian military unit ordered his subordinates to use civilians as human shields while cleaning up the city. Three people — a man, a woman, and a 13-year-old child — were caught in the crossfire.

Around 2:30 p.m., the commander, in contact with his troops entering Pokrovsk, instructed them to shield themselves using civilians — effectively turning them into "human shields."

"During the so-called "clearing" of the residential sector, they had to lead a detained man, a woman, and a 13-year-old child in front of them, putting civilians in mortal danger," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Authorities are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all circumstances of the incident and identify the responsible Russian military personnel. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Read more:

Fog, rain and kamikazes — how Russia wastes its troops

Ukraine strikes Russian plant and ammo depot — General Staff

Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
