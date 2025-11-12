Ukraine targets Stavropol plant and blows up ammo depot — General Staff confirms

Ukraine struck a factory in Russia. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram

Ukrainian forces attacked a petrochemical plant in the Russian city of Stavropol that supplied the Russian military-industrial complex. An ammo depot belonging to the occupying forces was also destroyed in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

On Wednesday, November 12, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

Ukraine hit Russian plant and the ammunition depot

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted another operation to reduce the enemy's production capacity. The precise attack damaged the infrastructure of the Russian "Stawrolen" factory in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol territory. The plant had a complete cycle of processing hydrocarbon raw materials and manufactured polymers for the Russian army. These materials are used to produce composite materials, structural components, sealants, and thermal insulation elements for various types of Russian military equipment. The plant also manufactures components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Numerous explosions and a fire were reported in the area of the target. The results of the attack are being clarified," noted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Additionally, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a munitions' depot in an area under temporary occupation near the village of Novyi Svit in the Donetsk region. According to the General Staff, there were also explosions and detonations recorded there. Ukrainian troops are systematically weakening Russia's military and economic potential.

