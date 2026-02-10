Blackouts sweep Ukraine: what's happening to the power grid?

An energy worker stands on the ruins of an energy facility. Photo: REUTERS

Ukraine is experiencing an increase in electricity consumption due to a cold snap and damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks. As a result, restrictive measures remain in place throughout the country, and energy experts are urging the public to use electricity as efficiently as possible throughout the day.

This information comes from Ukrenergo.

Advertisement

Why are blackout schedules being implemented in Ukraine?

As of February 10, new power outages were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Odesa regions. These outages are the result of artillery attacks and drone strikes on energy infrastructure. In areas where the security situation allows, emergency restoration work has already begun. Energy workers are restoring power to consumers in stages.

At the same time, power restrictions for industries and scheduled outages for residents are being implemented in every region. Some regions have experienced additional emergency power outages, which are expected to end once the energy system stabilizes.

Against this backdrop, the system is under increased strain. The main reasons are the decrease in temperature across Ukraine and the lower volume of restrictions in some regions compared to the previous day. This is also attributed to the large number of consumers left without electricity after the massive attack on the energy infrastructure over the weekend.

Energy experts emphasize the continued need for frugal electricity usage throughout the day in all regions. They urge Ukrainians to limit their use of powerful electrical appliances and, if possible, to postpone energy-intensive processes until after 11 p.m.

Read more:

Russia attacked the Kherson TPP for the fourth time in a month

Ukrainians face difficult weeks ahead in energy sector — Reuters