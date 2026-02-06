Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russia attacked the Kherson TPP for the fourth time in a month

Russia attacked the Kherson TPP for the fourth time in a month

Publication time 6 February 2026 22:13
Russia attacks kherson Thermal Power Plant again: details
Firefighters are extinguishing the fire. Illustrative photo: DSNS

On Friday, February 6, Russian forces attacked the Kherson Thermal Power Plant for the fourth time this month. This marks the fourth attack on the TPP since the beginning of the month.

According to Novyny.LIVE, the press service of "Naftogaz" reported this on February 6.

Russian shelling of the Kherson TPP

Serhii Korotkyi, the head of Naftogaz Ukraine, reported that Russia continues to launch targeted attacks on civilian energy infrastructure in an attempt to hinder the restoration of heating facilities.

Kherson TPP targeted by Russia
Consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: "Naftogaz"

Currently, we are coordinating with the local authorities and considering all possible options to ensure heating.

At least five hits were recorded today as a result of artillery fire.

Read more:

Russia damages Kharkiv's main power plant — city update

Russia hunts and terrorizes civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

war Kherson Ukraine shelling TPP russia
Arkadii Pastula
Author
Arkadii Pastula
