Russia targeted animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia: photo report

Russia attacked animal shelter — photo report
On February 6, a shelter for stray animals in Zaporizhzhia was damaged in a Russian attack. Dozens of dogs were injured, some severely, during the attack.
The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, reported this to Novyny.LIVE.
Russia attacked an animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia
After the shelling, utilities immediately began evacuating the animals. Employees of the utility company Pobutovyk are taking wounded dogs to veterinary clinics for necessary medical care.
The animals are currently being distributed among several veterinary clinics to stabilize their condition as quickly as possible. Some of the dogs are in critical condition.
