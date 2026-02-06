Russia targeted animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia: photo report

A man carries a dog. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

On February 6, a shelter for stray animals in Zaporizhzhia was damaged in a Russian attack. Dozens of dogs were injured, some severely, during the attack.

The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, reported this to Novyny.LIVE.

Russia attacked an animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia

After the shelling, utilities immediately began evacuating the animals. Employees of the utility company Pobutovyk are taking wounded dogs to veterinary clinics for necessary medical care.

Dogs killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

A woman carries dog after the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

The animals are currently being distributed among several veterinary clinics to stabilize their condition as quickly as possible. Some of the dogs are in critical condition.

