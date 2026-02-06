Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia attacked animal shelter — photo report

Russia attacked animal shelter — photo report

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 February 2026 13:07
Russia targeted animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia: photo report
A man carries a dog. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

On February 6, a shelter for stray animals in Zaporizhzhia was damaged in a Russian attack. Dozens of dogs were injured, some severely, during the attack.

The secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, reported this to Novyny.LIVE.

Russia attacked an animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia

After the shelling, utilities immediately began evacuating the animals. Employees of the utility company Pobutovyk are taking wounded dogs to veterinary clinics for necessary medical care.

Russian attack on animal Shelter Zaporizhzhia on February 06
Dogs killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council 
Russian attack on animal Shelter Zaporizhzhia on February 06
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council
Russian attack on animal Shelter Zaporizhzhia on February 06
A woman carries dog after the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6. Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

The animals are currently being distributed among several veterinary clinics to stabilize their condition as quickly as possible. Some of the dogs are in critical condition.

Zaporizhzhia shelling dog war in Ukraine attack
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
