Ukraine delegation meets Rubio to discuss "just peace"

Vitalii Kryvytskyi and Marco Rubio. Photo: Novyny.Live sources

During Ukraine Week in Washington, D.C., in 2026, the Ukrainian delegation met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting was described as both diplomatic and faith-based.

Sources provided this information to journalist Uliana Boichuk of Novyny.LIVE.

What is known about Ukraine's meeting with Rubio?

Vitalii Kryvytskyi, the bishop of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine, was present at the meeting. It lasted about half an hour and focused on the war in Ukraine, the suffering of civilians, and the search for a just peace. The bishop described the conversation as focusing on shared faith values, the challenges of the current global situation, and Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

"We met as brothers in faith. I felt his sincere human and Christian support, both personally and towards the Ukrainian people. He spoke about praying for us, and I truly felt his sincerity. I also see and understand that he is doing everything possible to help end this senseless war that Russia has waged so that we may finally achieve the just peace we pray for and work for," said Kryvytskyi.

He added that Rubio was interested in how Ukrainians are coping with freezing temperatures and Russian attacks on the country's energy sector. He also got the impression that the Secretary of State deeply understands the current situation in Ukraine. The Secretary gave hope that the parties are working toward achieving just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

As a symbol of Ukraine's resilience, Rubio was given a gift: a box of Millennium chocolate candies produced in Dnipro. Despite constant Russian attacks, this city continues to operate.

"When I gave them to him, I said that they symbolize the strength and resilience of our people because production of these candies does not stop, even during terrible attacks like these. Rubio was impressed by the candies' significance and emphasized the strength of the Ukrainian people," said the bishop of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Week 2026 will take place from February 2-7, bringing together politicians, government officials, religious leaders, and the Ukrainian diaspora to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

