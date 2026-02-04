A child from Ukraine addressed members of Congress—video

Roman's speech. Photo: still from the video

In Washington, 11-year-old Roman from Ukraine delivered a speech to Congress about the war and its impact on children. He explained that he came to share his story and ask for protection for those currently under attack.

Roman made this statement during Ukrainian Week in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, according to journalist Uliana Boichuk of Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian boy appealed to US congressmen to stop the war

Roman recalled that in 2022, he was in a hospital in Vinnytsia with his mother when two Russian missiles hit the building. His mother was killed in the attack. According to Roman, he spent more than 100 days in intensive care.

The boy also talked about his long road to recovery. He underwent 36 operations during his rehabilitation and, despite the doctors' grim prognosis, learned to walk again. Roman noted that he can now dance and play the accordion.

Roman is an example of the resilience of the Ukrainian people, like other children.

"Children never start wars. But they suffer the most because of them. Thank you," Roman concluded.

Read more:

Russia damages Kharkiv's main power plant — city update

Russia hunts and terrorizes civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine