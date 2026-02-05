Trump claimed that he prevented several nuclear wars

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Al Drago

President Donald Trump claimed that he had prevented several nuclear wars. According to Trump, one such war was between Ukraine and Russia. He also mentioned Iran and Israel, as well as Pakistan and India.

Donald Trump announced this on TruthSocial on Thursday, February 5.

Trump is convinced that he stopped nuclear wars

The American leader stated that the United States is the most powerful country in the world. According to Trump, he completely overhauled the Armed Forces, including new and upgraded nuclear weapons, during his first term.

He emphasized that he added space forces and is continuing to rebuild the military.

"I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump claims.

The NEW START Treaty

The U.S. leader also commented on the expiration of the treaty, which limits the nuclear arsenals of the U.S. and Russia. According to Trump, the treaty was flawed and violated.

"We should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved, and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future," Trump added.

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

