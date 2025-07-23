Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Turkey

Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Turkey

Publication time 23 July 2025 22:30
Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey — new agreement on prisoner release
Speaking to the press in Istanbul. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Wednesday, July 23, Ukraine and Russia completed the third round of talks in Istanbul. The meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes.

This information was reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Advertisement

Ukraine-Russia Talks on July 23

Following the meeting, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are scheduled to hold press conferences in Istanbul.

According to media reports, the parties discussed the next steps in the prisoner exchange, including civilians. Russia has agreed to return individuals who have been held captive for over three years. This includes the severely wounded and those under the age of 25, in particular. Umerov says that more than 1,200 people will participate in the exchange.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
