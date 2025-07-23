Ukraine calls for higher-level talks with Russia to discuss ceasefire

The previous talks with Russia. Photo: Reuters

New talks between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war will be held in Istanbul on Wednesday, July 23. At the same time, Ukraine wants to raise the level of the talks.

It was reported by Halyna Ostapovets, the journalist of Novyny.LIVE, quoting her own sources.

Advertisement

Talks in Istanbul on July 23

According to sources, Ukraine wants to raise the level of talks with the Russian Federation to begin substantive discussions on ending the war.

It means that the Ukrainian side would like to talk not only about the return of POWs and children, but also about a ceasefire and agree on a meeting at the level of the leaders of the countries.

To do this, it is necessary to raise the level of the Russian delegation, since currently, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is sending representatives to the meeting who are not authorized to make decisions on ending the war.

As a reminder, the place and time of the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul have become known.