Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey for peace talks

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey for peace talks

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 July 2025 16:11
Ukraine–Russia negotiations: Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey
Rustem Umerov. Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

The representatives of the Ukrainian delegation have arrived in Turkey for talks with Russia. The meeting is scheduled to begin in Istanbul at 7:00 p.m.

It is reported by Suspilne.

Advertisement

Ukrainian delegation arrives for talks

The Ukrainian delegation, led by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, will soon meet with the representatives of Turkey in Ankara and then hold talks with the Russian side in Istanbul. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

According to Russian media, their delegation, led by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, has also already left for Turkey.

As a reminder, as previously reported by Novyny.LIVE sources, the Ukrainian side seeks to discuss at the talks not only the return of POWs and deported children, but also issues related to the ceasefire and the possibility of organizing a meeting of the leaders of both states.

Turkey negotiations Ukraine war in Ukraine russia
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
