Zelensky unveils plans for major law enforcement reform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will propose a response bill to the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the law enforcement system. According to Zelensky, this will be part of the state transformation strategy.

Zelensky made this announcement in an evening address on Wednesday, July 23.

I gathered all heads of Ukraine’s law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, along with the Prosecutor General. It was a much-needed meeting — a frank and constructive conversation that truly helps. We all share a common enemy: the Russian occupiers. And defending the… pic.twitter.com/GNIA585mGR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 23, 2025

The President's Draft Law

The President noted that he had held several meetings with government officials and law enforcement representatives.

"I am grateful to all participants of today’s meeting: the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General. Thank you for your willingness to work as a team — as Team Ukraine — and in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky stressed.

According to the president, the heads of institutions agreed to jointly propose an action plan to strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that the authorities analyzed all societal concerns and determined what should be changed and intensified.

The Ukrainian leader said he would submit a bill to the Rada in response to these concerns to ensure the strength of the law enforcement system.

"We all hear what society is saying. We see what people expect from state institutions — ensured justice and the effective functioning of each institution. We discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that would strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and eliminate threats," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky's new decree

The Head of State announced that he had signed a decree today to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of public spending.

Within a month, he expects the government to produce results so that maximum state resources can be allocated to Ukraine's defense.

Additionally, he announced that tangible steps are being prepared to deregulate and give people more freedom.

"And in two weeks, a joint plan must be ready — outlining the steps that are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine, resolve existing issues, deliver greater justice, and truly protect the interests of Ukrainian society," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

