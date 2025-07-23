Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine’s President prepares draft law to boost justice system

Ukraine’s President prepares draft law to boost justice system

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 July 2025 20:07
Zelensky unveils plans for major law enforcement reform
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from the video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will propose a response bill to the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the law enforcement system. According to Zelensky, this will be part of the state transformation strategy.

Zelensky made this announcement in an evening address on Wednesday, July 23.

Advertisement

The President's Draft Law

The President noted that he had held several meetings with government officials and law enforcement representatives.

"I am grateful to all participants of today’s meeting: the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General. Thank you for your willingness to work as a team — as Team Ukraine — and in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky stressed.

According to the president, the heads of institutions agreed to jointly propose an action plan to strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that the authorities analyzed all societal concerns and determined what should be changed and intensified.

The Ukrainian leader said he would submit a bill to the Rada in response to these concerns to ensure the strength of the law enforcement system.

"We all hear what society is saying. We see what people expect from state institutions — ensured justice and the effective functioning of each institution. We discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that would strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and eliminate threats," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky's new decree

The Head of State announced that he had signed a decree today to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of public spending.

Within a month, he expects the government to produce results so that maximum state resources can be allocated to Ukraine's defense.

Additionally, he announced that tangible steps are being prepared to deregulate and give people more freedom.

"And in two weeks, a joint plan must be ready — outlining the steps that are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine, resolve existing issues, deliver greater justice, and truly protect the interests of Ukrainian society," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Read also:

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey for peace talks

Kremlin sets condition for Zelensky—Putin meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian Parliament National Agency on Corruption Prevention Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Ukraine
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information