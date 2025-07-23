Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Kremlin sets condition for Zelensky—Putin meeting

Kremlin sets condition for Zelensky—Putin meeting

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 July 2025 17:19
Kremlin outlines condition for possible Zelensky—Putin talks in Turkey context
The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Russian media

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, spoke about the upcoming meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. According to him, all the work on agreeing on the memorandums is preparation for direct talks between the Presidents.

It is reported by Russian media.

What is being said in Russia about the meeting between Zelensky and Putin?

Peskov stated that the meeting between Zelensky and Putin is possible only after the draft memorandums prepared by the delegations of both countries are approved. He also spoke about Ukraine's intentions to discuss preparations for a direct dialogue between the presidents at the talks in Istanbul today, and said that it is "already underway." 

"All the work that should be carried out in accordance with the memorandums is preparation for the meeting. In this respect, yes. But without doing all this complex work, it is hardly advisable to schedule a meeting in detail. Otherwise, at the highest level, you will have to do this very complex and very extensive draft work," the dictator's spokesman said. 

He also said that today in Turkey, delegations will talk about prisoner exchanges, but "if necessary, any other issues will be raised."

The representative of the Kremlin was also asked what results the Russian side expects from the new round of talks.

"For now, of course, it is hardly possible to talk about it. We need to see, of course, that no one expects an easy road. Of course, this will be a very difficult conversation. The draft memorandums are diametrically opposed," Peskov said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Turkey for talks. The meeting is scheduled to begin in Istanbul at 7:00 p.m.

Novyny.LIVE sources previously reported that the Ukrainian side seeks to discuss at the talks not only the return of POWs and deported children, but also issues related to a ceasefire and the possibility of organizing a meeting of the leaders of both states.

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations war in Ukraine russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
