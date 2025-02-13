The US makes a statement on talks with Zelenskyy and Putin

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth at a press conference. Photo: screenshot

The Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth, said that in order to achieve peace, the United States would negotiate with both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. He recalled that Trump had spoken to both of them.

Pete Hegseth said this on Thursday, February 13, after a NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in Brussels.

U.S. to hold talks with Zelenskyy and Putin

The Pentagon chief says Trump will lead the talks, along with Secretary of State Rubio and other officials.

"Trump called both Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky. Any negotiations will be conducted with both sides," he added.

Earlier, The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union demanded European participation in future ceasefire negotiations.

Also, Carlo Massala said that a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggests that "Russia has won this war". Negotiations are being conducted "over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans".