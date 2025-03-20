US Congress issued a resolution about non-recognition of Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Donald Trump/Instagram

A bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the US Congress, a document drafted by representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, that condemns Russia's recognition of any occupied territories of Ukraine. The resolution emphasizes that Ukraine remains a state within its 1991 borders, "regardless of Russia’s illegal military occupation, political manipulation, or attempts at forced annexation".

This was announced by Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

US Congressmen introduce resolution on the territories of Ukraine

The document was co-authored by lawmakers Mike Turner, Gerry Connolly, Don Bacon, Brendan Boyle, Chrissy Houlahan, Steny Hoyer, Marcy Kaptur, Mike Lawler, and Joe Wilson.

Brian Fitzpatrick is co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. A lawyer by training, he previously worked for the FBI as the National Inspector General in the Anti-Corruption Division and visited Kyiv on several occasions during his tenure.

"We will never allow history to be rewritten through coercion and war. The world has seen this playbook before, and every time we ignore it, authoritarianism expands and peace erodes. Ukraine’s fight is not just for its own future — it is for the future of democracy itself," said Brian Fitzpatrick.

According to him, the resolution states that it is the official policy of the United States to reject any and all Russian claims to the sovereign territory of Ukraine, including the Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

"The United States must never recognize Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine — just as we never recognized the Soviet Union’s annexation of the Baltic countries. Borders cannot be redrawn by force. Ukraine’s sovereignty is inviolable, its independence is absolute, and any attempt to legitimize Russia’s aggression is a betrayal of international law and democratic values", said Brian Fitzpatrick.

He added that "it's about peace through strength", because America must always stand up to tyranny and defend freedom.

It is not yet known when the resolution will be considered in Congress.

