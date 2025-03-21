France will host next meeting of Coalition of willing and Zelenskyy on March 27

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron said that on Thursday, March 27, a summit of the "Coalition of willing" will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, among others. The meeting will focus on issues related to helping Ukraine and ending the war.

Macron said this during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, according to Novyny.LIVE, on March 20.

What Macron said about the upcoming meeting

During a briefing with the press, the French leader was asked whether it would be possible to study specific details about the deployment of troops (peacekeepers) in Ukraine as a security guarantee after the upcoming meeting, to which Macron replied as follows:

"This is not on the agenda yet, because we don't even have a ceasefire. However, the main task of Thursday's summit is to reaffirm the commitment to short-term support for Ukraine, which is a military priority. This is what has changed the situation in the last 10 days," the French president said.

He noted that only 15 days ago, the United States cut its short-term support (for Ukraine). But that made the situation critical. At the same time, everything has changed now, including the American position. Europe is now working with the US to try to reach a series of joint agreements.

"We are also determining how to stabilize US support. In addition, we are working closely with the United Kingdom on the conditions for securing the ceasefire. This summit will allow us to define this aspect more clearly. This is an important step to underpin any future ceasefire with specific security guarantees," the French leader explained.

Macron added that "we want to determine the level of support for Ukraine after the war", particularly in terms of the long-term functioning of the armed forces, as well as the possible deployment of allied forces.

"This is important to create a lasting and durable peace and to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations," Macron summed up.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky, explained the terminology that should be used in relation to the 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine will prepare the list of civilian objects that Russia will not have the right to attack during the ceasefire.

The European Council in Strasbourg hosted the first day of the Summit on Thursday, March 20. It is attended by Speakers and Presidents of the Parliaments of 46 member states and partner countries.