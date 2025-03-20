The European Council Summit on March 20 — key discussion topics

Participants of the European Council Summit on March 20. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The European Council in Strasbourg hosted the first day of the Summit on Thursday, March 20. It is attended by Speakers and Presidents of the Parliaments of 46 member states and partner countries.

Valeria Rozhdestvenska, the special correspondent of Novyny.LIVE, reported on the event.

The European Council Summit

It is known that it was discussed at the Summit:

Defense of democracy, freedom of speech, and violence against politicians were the three main topics of the Summit;

Support for Ukraine was one of the main focuses of the discussions;

The speech of Ruslan Stefanchuk — the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada delivered his speech, which was met with prolonged applause;

France's position — the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, reaffirmed her support for Ukraine and emphasized that peace should be based on reliable guarantees;

Talks on cooperation with the United States — the level of communication between the Ukrainian parliament and the US Congress is being discussed;

Further decisions — discussions are ongoing, and concrete initiatives to strengthen support for Ukraine are expected.

As a reminder, during the Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the details of the possible 30-day truce.

At the Summit, Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about the situation in Ukraine and diplomacy.