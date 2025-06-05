Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters

US Senator Lindsey Graham proposed an exception to the sanctions for countries that support Ukraine. This refers to the Graham-Blumenthal bill, which imposes a 500% tariff on countries that purchase energy from Russia.

Graham made this statement in an interview with Semafor.

Adjusting Sanctions

Thus, the bill to impose a 500% tariff on countries that purchase Russian energy resources may be subject to adjustments.

Its co-author, Senator Graham, said he plans to make an exception for countries that provide military and economic assistance to Ukraine. This would exempt some EU countries that still purchase oil, gas, and nuclear fuel from Russia from the 'crippling sanctions'.

"Why don’t we carve out for countries who are helping Ukraine? If you’re providing military economic assistance to Ukraine, you get a carveout. So China, if you don’t want to get sanctioned, help Ukraine … that makes sense to me," Graham said in an interview.

He believes this could encourage China to support Ukraine. Graham says he has already discussed this idea with President Donald Trump. The decision to adjust the document came after statements from representatives of countries subject to the 500% tariff.

As a reminder, on May 30, Graham said that the Senate would soon begin consideration of a bill on new sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, the senators have not been able to get Trump's consent to impose anti-Russian sanctions.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump was impressed by the Special Security Operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called 'Spiderweb'.