The United States Court of Appeals suspended the cancellation of Trump's duties

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

On May 29, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit allowed President Donald Trump's Administration to continue imposing import duties, granting the government's emergency motion and temporarily suspending the previous decision of the Federal Trade Court. It refers to the White House's right to impose customs restrictions under the national economic emergency.

The relevant ruling was published on the website of the Court of Appeal.

Trump may impose import duties again

The appellate court ruled that the plaintiffs opposing the imposition of the duties have until June 5 to submit their position on the temporary suspension of the decision. At the same time, the United States government will have until June 9 to submit its response.

After that, the court will consider further extension or cancellation of the current suspension. For the time being, the duties remain in force, allowing the White House to quickly influence import policy as part of its economic strategy.

Earlier, the US court ruled that Donald Trump had overstepped his authority to impose the duties.

We would like to add that Trump has delayed the 50% tariffs with the European Union until July 2025.

In addition, Donald Trump is threatening Apple with a 25% duty if they do not move all production from China to the United States.