The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has once again addressed Apple with the demand to move the production of its devices to the United States. He stated that he expects Apple to produce iPhones in the United States.

The American leader wrote about it on his own social platform, Truth Social, on Friday, May 23.

Trump threatens to impose duties on Apple

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote.

Otherwise, according to him, Apple will have to pay a duty of at least 25% to the United States.

As a reminder, the Cupertino-based Apple company is considering raising the price of its autumn smartphone lineup iPhone 17, while preparing new features and slimmer designs. In this way, Apple aims to maintain margins and explain the price increase by anything other than the duties imposed on Chinese phones in the United States.

Also, due to Trump's Trade War, there was a record drop in M&A deals in 20 years.