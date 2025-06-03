US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

US senators failed to secure US President Donald Trump's approval for crippling sanctions against Russia.

Democrats have criticized the president's indecision, The Hill reports.

The senators criticized Trump

Congressional efforts to pass a tough package of sanctions against Russia are intensifying. Trump and his associates have become increasingly critical of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who shows no signs of ending the war.

For several weeks, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal have lobbied for a bill that would increase pressure on Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

However, their negotiations with the White House have not yielded results. Despite Putin's criticism, the US president refuses to move forward with the document, which was supported by 81 out of 100 senators.

"We’re working with the White House. We are prepared to move forward as soon as they feel like the timing is right. They’re leading," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who has been in constant negotiations with Trump on the sanctions bill, along with Graham.

While Republicans wait for the president to speak, Democrats are not so patient.

"Where is Donald Trump’s backbone? Where is his conviction? Where’s that toughness he likes to project? Frankly, senators from both sides of the aisle are getting tired of Donald Trump’s wishy-washy approach to Putin. If Donald Trump won’t stand up to him, the Senate must," Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

He added that the best way for President Trump to strengthen Ukraine's position is to demonstrate the United States' firm support for Ukraine and resolute opposition to Russia.

"But so far, Trump has not done that," he summarized.

Among other things, the draft law on sanctions against Russia proposes imposing a 500% duty on goods imported from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other products from Russia. Notably, 70% of Russia's energy exports go to China and India.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump commented on the military operation Spiderweb conducted by Ukraine, saying he wants the war between Russia and Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

Earlier, we reported that on June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation, hitting the Crimean Bridge for the third time.