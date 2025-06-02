Operation Spiderweb — Trump's first reaction to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields

US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

President Donald Trump wants the war between Russia and Ukraine to end as soon as possible. In his opinion, diplomacy is the best way.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated this on Monday, June 2, while answering journalists' questions about the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfields.

Advertisement

The US response to Ukraine's Spider's Web military operation

According to Leavitt, President Trump wants the war between the countries to end as soon as possible.

"The reaction is this war needs to come to an end. "This war has been brutal from both sides and too many people have died," Leavitt said.

The White House spokeswoman stressed that President Trump is in favor of ending the war through diplomacy.

"The president wants this war to end at the negotiating table and he has made that clear to both leaders both publicly and privately," summarized Leavitt.

On June 1, the SBU successfully conducted a unique special operation in Russia's deep rear, striking more than 40 strategic aviation aircraft.

The SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk shared the details and results of this large-scale operation called "Spider's Web".