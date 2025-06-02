Our social media:

Trump comments on Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields

2 June 2025 22:43
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Operation Spiderweb — Trump's first reaction to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields
US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vasylii Naumov - editor

President Donald Trump wants the war between Russia and Ukraine to end as soon as possible. In his opinion, diplomacy is the best way.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated this on Monday, June 2, while answering journalists' questions about the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfields.

The US response to Ukraine's Spider's Web military operation

According to Leavitt, President Trump wants the war between the countries to end as soon as possible.

"The reaction is this war needs to come to an end. "This war has been brutal from both sides and too many people have died," Leavitt said.

The White House spokeswoman stressed that President Trump is in favor of ending the war through diplomacy.

"The president wants this war to end at the negotiating table and he has made that clear to both leaders both publicly and privately," summarized Leavitt.

On June 1, the SBU successfully conducted a unique special operation in Russia's deep rear, striking more than 40 strategic aviation aircraft. 

The SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk shared the details and results of this large-scale operation called "Spider's Web".

