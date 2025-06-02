Zelensky named the purpose of the operation Spiderweb — details

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Russia needs to realise the cost of its losses — this is what may force it to turn to diplomatic means. Operations such as Spiderweb should be an incentive for the Putin regime to begin negotiations.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said it during his speech at the Vilnius Summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic Countries in Vilnius on Monday, June 2.

Zelensky named the goal of Operation Spiderweb

"This is a special moment — on the one hand, Russia has launched its summer offensive, but on the other hand, they are being forced to engage in diplomacy. And this is both a challenge and a real opportunity for us all — a chance to try to end this war," he stated.

According to Zelensky, strengthening defence capabilities remains a key priority for Ukraine. He expressed his gratitude for the military assistance provided, as well as for investments in arms production both domestically and in partner countries.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Europe and the United States have better weapons than Russia.

"We also have stronger tactical solutions — our operation "Spiderweb" yesterday proved that. Russia must feel what its losses mean. That is what will push it toward diplomacy," he emphasized.

He emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine now to stop the war and prevent its further spread.

"That's why weapons production matters," Zelensky emphasized.

The President reminded that Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its demand for weapons through domestic production, but this requires stable funding.

"Our operations show how much impact investments, especially in drones, can have," the President summarized.

As a reminder, the SBU Head, Vasyl Maliuk, provided new details of the operation "Spiderweb" and spoke about the results.

