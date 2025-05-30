Volodymyr Zelensky with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, May 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

I had a good meeting with U.S. Senators @LindseyGrahamSC and @SenBlumenthal. I am grateful that you are in Ukraine precisely when coordination of efforts is most needed to bring an honorable and lasting peace closer.



We have the same understanding: Russia is trying to turn… pic.twitter.com/UqiCute2g7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 30, 2025

What was discussed at the meeting with US senators

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation on the front lines and diplomatic efforts. According to Zelensky, Russia is using the talks as a cover to prepare new offensive operations while continuing to shell Ukrainian cities and villages and reject ceasefire proposals.

The president stressed the need to increase pressure on the aggressor. In particular, he thanked the senators for their bipartisan sanctions bill initiative, which has already garnered support from 82 US senators. Zelensky said this document could be an important tool for forcing Russia to make peace.

The two sides also discussed other potential levers of influence that could help achieve a fair settlement. Zelensky emphasized the importance of strong, bipartisan US support and leadership in protecting human life.

"It is the United States' real involvement at every stage of the negotiations that can guarantee a reliable peace," the president summarized.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, in Kyiv. They discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

As a reminder, Ukraine has handed over to the Russian Federation and the United States the memorandum containing the specific vision of steps to end the war. The document provides for a cessation of hostilities alongside the frontline.