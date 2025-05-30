The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Illustrative photo: Office of the President

Ukraine has handed over to the Russian Federation and the United States the document containing the specific vision of steps to end the war. The document provides for a cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

It was reported on Friday, May 30, by The New York Times with reference to the Ukrainian official

The Ukrainian version of the memorandum

According to the sources, the document provides for a cessation of hostilities on all fronts — on land, at sea, and in the airspace.

The Ukrainian side also insists that the ceasefire should be monitored by international partners. This includes the possible creation of a special monitoring mechanism that would guarantee transparency and compliance on both sides.

As a reminder, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that Russia's refusal to send its so-called "memorandum" indicates its unwillingness to conduct real talks.

Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported that the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, named the conditions under which he is ready to end the full-scale war in Ukraine.