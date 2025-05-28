Putin has put forward demands under which he is ready to end the war in Ukraine

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

The Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, has put forward demands under which he is ready to end the full-scale war in Ukraine. Thus, the Kremlin leader demands the written commitment of Western leaders to stop NATO's eastward expansion and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.

It was reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

Putin's conditions and demands for ending the war in Ukraine

According to Reuters sources, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include the demand that Western leaders give their written commitment to stop NATO's eastward expansion. The Russian dictator also demands that some sanctions against Russia be lifted.

"Putin is ready to make peace but not at any price," one senior Russian source familiar with the views of the Kremlin's top leadership, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated.

At the same time, three Russian sources said that Putin wants the "written" commitment from the major Western powers not to expand the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the east. This demand of the Russian dictator means that Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and other former Soviet republics are officially excluded from membership.

According to three sources, Russia also wants Ukraine to be neutral, some Western sanctions lifted, the issue of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the West resolved, and Russian speakers in Ukraine protected.

The first source said that if Putin realises that he cannot reach a peace deal on his own terms, he will try to show Ukrainians and Europeans through military victories that "peace tomorrow will be even more painful".

As a reminder, Donald Trump recently made the harsh statement against Putin and threatened him with "bad things".

Also, earlier, Trump had made another harsh statement regarding the war in Ukraine, criticizing the actions of both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.