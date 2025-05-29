Russia's peace memorandum — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticised the Kremlin for refusing to send the document

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: MFA/Telegram

Russia's refusal to send Ukraine its so-called "memorandum" on peace shows the Kremlin's unwillingness to conduct real talks. It is likely to be filled with unrealistic ultimatums.

It was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, on the social media platform X on Thursday, May 29.

MFA's reaction to Russia's behavior

According to Tykhyi, Russia's refusal to hand over its "memorandum" on peace to Ukraine shows the Kremlin's true intentions.

"The Russians' fear of sending their "memorandum" to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process," іt is said in the statement.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that if the "document" really includes a desire for peace, Russia should immediately hand it over, as called for by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

"They must pass the document immediately and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty," Tykhyi added.

Tykhyi's statement on X

As a reminder, the Kremlin stated that Kyiv's demand to immediately receive the draft of the so-called memorandum on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine was "unconstructive".