Dmitry Peskov spoke about the Putin-Trump talks and the memorandum

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Russian media

The Russian dictator's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Kyiv's demand to immediately receive the draft of the so-called "memorandum" on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine is, in his opinion, "unconstructive". According to him, Russia has already offered to hold another round of talks with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul, but, according to the Kremlin, Ukraine has not yet responded.

Dmitry Peskov said it at the briefing to Russian media.

Advertisement

When will Russia hand over its version of the ceasefire "memorandum?"

Peskov also emphasized that the Russian side does not plan to publicly disclose the content of the prepared document, the so-called ceasefire memorandum. He also evaded the direct answer to the question of what conditions for a ceasefire Russia is laying down in its draft.

In addition, the Kremlin's spokesman stated that Moscow "considers it necessary to continue the direct negotiation process with Ukraine".

Regarding the possible conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Peskov said that no such meeting is currently planned, but emphasized that all channels of communication between the parties remain open and such communication can be organised "as necessary".

As a reminder, the American President Donald Trump has issued the ultimatum to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, regarding his readiness to sign a truce with Ukraine.