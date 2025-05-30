What Zelensky and Fidan discussed at their meeting in Kyiv on May 30

Meeting of Ukrainian and Turkish delegations. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, May 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, in Kyiv. They discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

This information was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Zelensky's meeting with Fidan

During the meeting, Zelensky thanked Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their active support of Ukrainian peace initiatives and for their assistance in organizing the prisoner exchange that helped free more than a thousand Ukrainians from Russian captivity. According to the president, returning all Ukrainian citizens held by Russia remains a key priority.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve just and lasting peace. The Head of State noted that Russia had not yet submitted the promised memorandum, which was to be delivered after the last prisoner exchange under the "1000 for 1000" formula. Neither Ukraine nor Türkiye has received any documents.

"We also have no agenda. Türkiye has likewise received no documents from Russia, which reflects a lack of respect toward the country as a hosting party," Zelensky stressed.

Also, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that Russia's refusal to send its memorandum indicates its unwillingness to conduct real talks.

As a reminder, Ukraine has handed over to the Russian Federation and the United States the memorandum containing the specific vision of steps to end the war. The document provides for a cessation of hostilities alongside the frontline.