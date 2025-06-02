Attack on Russian military airfields — details of the Spider's Web operation by Ukraine

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk. Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a historic special operation behind enemy lines, striking over 40 Russian strategic aircraft. SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk revealed new details about the operation and its results.

The SBU press service reported this on Monday, June 2.

Attack on Russian airfields — Maliuk shares details of SBU special operation called "Spider's Web"

Vasyl Maliuk, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), noted that the SBU conducted an unprecedented special operation to hit four Russian military airfields simultaneously. These airfields are located behind enemy lines in the Russian Federation and are home to enemy aircraft.

The drone strikes hit 41 aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, Tu-22 M3s, and Tu-160s.

"The destruction of enemy bombers is a task set by President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky. He personally oversaw the operation, which the Security Service prepared. The enemy has been bombing our country almost every night from these aircraft, and today, they realized that 'retaliation is inevitable'. The SBU is doing and will continue to do everything possible to protect Ukraine and stop Russian shelling," Maliuk said.

As you know, the SBU Head led the team that planned the "Spider's Web" special operation for over a year and a half.

As a result of the special operation, SBU drones identified targets at four Russian military airfields: Belaya, Diagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo. The plan allowed for the destruction of the largest number of enemy aircraft at once.

"In total, 34% of the Russian Federation's strategic cruise missile carriers were defeated at its main airfields. This was not only a crushing blow to the enemy's aircraft but also a serious blow to the power and terrorist nature of the Russian Federation," emphasized Vasyl Maliuk.

The estimated cost of the destroyed enemy aircraft exceeds USD 7 billion.

Details on how the SBU's special operation "Spider's Web" took place

According to the SBU's head, the operation took place simultaneously in three time zones and was extremely complex logistically.

First, the SBU sent FPV drones to Russia, followed by mobile wooden houses. Once in the aggressor country, the drones were hidden under the houses' roofs and placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs were opened remotely, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets — Russian bombers.

"In accordance with the laws and customs of war, we have identified legitimate targets: military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. Therefore, we are demilitarizing the Russian Federation by destroying military targets. Our strikes will continue as long as Russia terrorizes Ukrainians with missiles and Shahed drones," emphasized Vasyl Maliuk.

He thanked all the SBU employees involved in the historic operation, emphasizing that they had returned to Ukraine a long time ago.

"The enemy thought it could bomb and kill Ukrainians with impunity. But this is not the case. We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere — at sea, in the air, and on the ground. If necessary, we will even take them out from under the ground," the SBU head summarized.

