Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Summit in Lithuania — details

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: ArmyInform

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in the capital of Lithuania on Monday, June 2. In Vilnius, he will meet with European partners at the Bucharest Nine Summit.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to the President's spokesperson.

Advertisement

Zelensky's visit to Vilnius on June 2

Zelensky arrived in Vilnius to participate in the Summit with the representatives of the Bucharest Nine (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland) and the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Norway). At this meeting, the countries will coordinate their positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in The Hague and discuss further support for Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian leader's spokesperson, the President has a number of bilateral meetings planned.

The Bucharest Nine

The Bucharest Nine is an international initiative of nine European NATO member states. It was established in 2015 as a format for security cooperation. The members of this "organisation" meet at the level of Leaders, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and Defense Ministers.

As a reminder, on Friday, May 30, Zelensky met with the United States Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Kyiv.

Earlier, Zelensky met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, in Kyiv.