Zelensky congratulated Nawrocki on his victory in the elections in Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, congratulated the newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, on his victory in the elections. He expressed hope for further cooperation with the new Polish leader.

Zelensky wrote about it on the social media platform X on Monday, June 2.

Advertisement

Zelensky congratulated the newly elected President of Poland on his victory

"Congratulations to Karol Nawrocki on winning the presidential election. Poland, which preserves the strength of its national spirit and its faith in justice, has been and remains a pillar of regional and European security, and a strong voice defending freedom and dignity for every nation," the Head of State wrote.

He also noted that by reinforcing each other on our continent, "we give greater strength to Europe in global competition and bring the achievement of real and lasting peace closer".

In addition, the President of Ukraine expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation with Poland and personally with President Nawrocki.

As a reminder, Zelensky arrived at the Bucharest Nine Summit on Monday, June 2.

Earlier, on Friday, May 30, Zelensky met with the United States Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Kyiv.