Trump has reacted to the SBU strikes on Russian airfields

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, was impressed by the Special Security Operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Spiderweb". The attacks targeted aircraft at Russian airfields.

Axios writes about it.

Attack on Russian airfields

Trump said that Ukraine's surprise drone attack over the weekend was "strong" and "badass".

"From an international perspective, you've got a chihuahua inflicting some real damage on a much bigger dog," one of his advisors said.

At the same time, the American leader is afraid of further complicating his "peaceful mission", so he refrained from publicly commenting on the Operation "Spiderweb". Behind the scenes, Trump shared his admiration for the attack with his advisers.

In addition, the White House considers it dangerous that Ukraine has struck a key part of Russia's nuclear triad and fears that it will push the Kremlin "to retaliate in a significant way".

"The drone attack didn't surprise him, because this is what happens when the war continues, but he is concerned that it will prolong the fighting. He wants the fighting to stop, so it disappoints him whenever there is an attack like that," the publication's source noted.

As a reminder, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, spoke about the details and achievements of this large-scale operation, which was named "Spiderweb".

Yesterday, Trump spoke on the phone with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, and stated that he plans to "retaliate" against the Ukrainian attack.