Trump calls Putin on June 4 discussing Iran and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump. Photo: LRT

On Wednesday, June 4, US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the recent attacks on Russian military airfields and the escalating situation on the frontline between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump shared details of the conversation on Truth Social.

Trump's conversation with Putin

According to Trump, a conversation with Putin will not lead to peace in Ukraine in the near future.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," the post reads.

The White House chief added that Putin was going to retaliate against Ukraine for the recent attack on the airfields.

"President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump emphasized.

The leaders also discussed Iran and related nuclear issues and weapons.

"We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump wrote.

The American leader noted that Iran is delaying a decision on the nuclear issue, and the United States wants a final answer in a very short time.

Screenshot from Truth Social

Interestingly, Donald Trump soon deleted this post from his page and reposted it again.

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation called 'Spiderweb' deep within Russia. As a result, 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft were disabled.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the SBU officers who participated in the operation and thanked them.