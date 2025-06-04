Operation "Spiderweb": Zelensky Commends SBU Forces

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Wednesday, June 4, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the SBU soldiers who took part in the Operation "Spiderweb". The Head of State thanked the soldiers for the professionalism and effectiveness of the special operation, which caused significant losses to the aggressor.

The Head of State wrote about it on his Facebook page.

Zelensky addressed the SBU soldiers

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has never sought war, but has a legitimate right to defend itself against aggression using all available means. According to him, this right is guaranteed by international law, the UN Charter, and common sense.

During the meeting, the Head of State presented state awards: the Order of the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine, the Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Merit of the III Class, Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III Classes, for Courage of the III Class, Princess Olha of the III Class, as well as the Medals For Military Service to Ukraine.

"The most important thing proven by Operation "Spiderweb" is this: the war is now inflicting tangible losses and damage on the aggressor as well. This is justice being restored. And this is pressure toward real peace," the President stated.

The President also emphasized the scale of Russian aggression: the use of missiles, drones, strategic aviation, cooperation with North Korea and Iran, and the participation of North Korean Special Forces on the side of Russia.

As a reminder, on June 1, the SBU conducted the unique special Operation right in the deep rear of Russia, which resulted in the disabling of 41 strategic aviation aircraft. The SBU Head, Vasyl Maliuk, spoke about the details and achievements of this large-scale Operation, which was named "Spiderweb".