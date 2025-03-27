When will the US and Ukraine sign the subsoil deal — details

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Photo: Reuters

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that Ukraine could sign the subsoil deal as early as next week. At the same time, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia, if necessary.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said it in an interview with the US media, according to Reuters.

When does the US plan to sign the subsoil deal?

Bessent was asked about the progress of talks on concluding the minerals deal.

"We have passed along a completed document for the economic partnership (that) is currently being reviewed by Ukrainians, and we hope to go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week," he answered.

Regarding sanctions against Russia, the United States Secretary noted that "it will be determined by Russian leadership's next moves, whether the sanctions go up or down."

"President Trump, I think, would not hesitate to raise the sanctions if it gives him a negotiating advantage," Bessent believes.

As a reminder, Reuters also reported that Ukraine and the US plan to sign the minerals deal. It will be the second attempt to conclude an important document.

On March 24, the American leader Donald Trump stated that the minerals deal had been concluded and was awaiting to be signed.