Main News of the day Trump — Ukraine has a serious corruption problem

Trump — Ukraine has a serious corruption problem

Publication time 11 December 2025 09:27
Trump stated that Ukraine has serious corruption issues, and Ukrainians are waiting for elections
Donald Trump. Photo: AP

One of the serious problems in Ukraine is corruption. People are questioning whether elections will take place or whether everything will simply continue as it is.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, December 10.

Trump’s view on Ukraine’s corruption problem

"That’s not casting aspersions on anyone, but they really do have a serious corruption problem over there. And people are asking the question: when are they going to have an election — are they going to have an election at all, or are they just going to keep it going like this," the American leader said.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA election corruption Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Mariia Chekariova - Editor
Author
Mariia Chekariova
