Trump stated that Ukraine has serious corruption issues, and Ukrainians are waiting for elections

One of the serious problems in Ukraine is corruption. People are questioning whether elections will take place or whether everything will simply continue as it is.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, December 10.

Trump’s view on Ukraine’s corruption problem

"That’s not casting aspersions on anyone, but they really do have a serious corruption problem over there. And people are asking the question: when are they going to have an election — are they going to have an election at all, or are they just going to keep it going like this," the American leader said.

