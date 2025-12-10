Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 10 December 2025 22:27
Zelensky announced the reinforcement of the combat aviation — details
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Screenshot from video

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine have reinforced its combat aviation. He noted that the details are not yet public, but that the country is constantly strengthening its air force. 

Zelensky made this announcement in his evening video address on December 10. 

The reinforcement of Ukraine's combat aviation

"Today, our combat aviation is being reinforced. Thank you. Details are still classified, but we are constantly strengthening our air force," the president said. 

Additionally, Zelensky announced that Europe is implementing further sanctions today, including restrictions on Russian tankers and the infrastructure used to transport Russian oil.

"In December, Ukraine will present its own sanctions package against the tanker fleet supporting the war. We will increase this pressure in joint formats with our partners. There will be new steps against Russian propagandists," the president emphasized. 

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
