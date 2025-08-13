Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump tried to convince Putin not to kill civilians in Ukraine

Trump tried to convince Putin not to kill civilians in Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 August 2025 21:44
Trump: I tried to convince Putin to stop killing civilians
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has said he does not believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to end the war in Ukraine. According to the US president, he has already tried to persuade him to stop the killing of civilians.

The head of the White House said this during a press conference at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, August 13.

Trump expresses distrust of Putin

According to President Trump, convincing the Russian dictator to end the fighting in Ukraine during their August 15 meeting in Alaska will be very difficult.

Trump recalled that he had previously tried to persuade Putin to stop targeting civilians, but to no avail.

"I've had that conversation with him and good conversations with him and then I hear a rocket hit an apartment building or home and people are laying dead in the street. I want to end the war. It's Biden's war. I want to end it," Trump told reporters.

Read more:

Macron outlines the US and EU's position in talks with Russia

Analysts warn Trump's Alaska meeting with Putin could backfire

Tusk — Russia seeks to spark rift between Kyiv and Warsaw

russia USA vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
