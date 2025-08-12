Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Tusk — Russia seeks to spark rift between Kyiv and Warsaw

Tusk — Russia seeks to spark rift between Kyiv and Warsaw

Publication time 13 August 2025 02:16
Russia seeks to spark rift between Kyiv and Warsaw — Tusk
The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, stated that Russia is trying by all means to quarrel Warsaw and Kyiv and for this purpose is strengthening anti-Ukrainian sentiments among Poles. The growth of such tension is organized by the influence of the enemy, and it is part of Vladimir Putin's plan.

Donald Tusk wrote about it in X on August 12.

Russia wants to quarrel Kyiv and Warsaw

"The resolution of the war in Ukraine is approaching, so Russia is doing everything to sow discord between Kyiv and Warsaw," Tusk stated.

He added that the anti-Polish gestures of Ukrainians and the incitement of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland are Putin's script. According to the Minister, it is "directed by foreign agents and local idiots. Always the same ones." 

Screenshot of Donald Tusk's post

Read also: 

Tusk announced the "truce" after his conversation with Zelensky

Poland провокація war in Ukraine russia Donald Tusk
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
