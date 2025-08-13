Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Macron outlines the US and EU's position in talks with Russia

Macron outlines the US and EU's position in talks with Russia

Publication time 13 August 2025 19:57
Negotiations in Alaska — Macron voices the position of the US and the EU
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the roles of the United States and Europe in negotiations with Russia. The leaders of these countries are seeking to achieve peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Macron made these comments after an online conference with European politicians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US President Donald Trump, Lemonde reports.

Macron voiced the position of Europe and the United States

During the meeting, representatives of the countries voiced their conditions for negotiating with Russia. According to Macron, they agreed that the war in Ukraine should end soon.

"Exchanging views with President Trump clarified his intentions for the August 15 meeting and gave us the opportunity to express our expectations. President Trump made it clear that the United States is committed to achieving a ceasefire at the meeting in Alaska. It is crucial that the United States achieve a ceasefire during this meeting, and we support this initiative as well as the exchange of prisoners and the release of children," Macron said.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must be involved in the negotiations and make decisions regarding territorial issues.

"We want all issues concerning Ukraine to be discussed with the Ukrainian people. We want a strong, lasting peace that resolves territorial issues and provides security guarantees for the future. Territorial issues concerning Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will be discussed exclusively by the Ukrainian president. We support this position, which was clearly expressed by President Trump," Macron said.

USA negotiations Emmanuel Macron Ukraine Europe war in Ukraine russia
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
