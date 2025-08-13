Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day White House nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

White House nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 August 2025 16:49
World leaders back Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination announced by the White House
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House has nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling him the "President of Peace." Among those who supported the American leader are the Prime Ministers of a number of countries.

It was stated in the statement from the White House on Wednesday, August 13.

Advertisement
Trump Nobel Prize
White House message. Photo: White House/Facebook

The White House nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

On Wednesday, August 13, it became known that the White House officially nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"President Donald J. Trump is the President of PEACE," it is stated in the White House's statement.

Among those who supported the candidacy of the American leader: 

  • Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia;
  • President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan;
  • Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia;
  • President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon;
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel;
  • The Government of Pakistan;
  • Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe of Rwanda.

It should be noted that Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times before.

For example, last month, Pakistan announced that it would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in facilitating the resolution of the conflict with India.

In early August, Cambodia also announced its intention to nominate the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump Nobel Prize
Screenshot of the White House/Facebook message

Read also:

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu

Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

USA Donald Trump award Nobel Prize White House
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information