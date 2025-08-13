World leaders back Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination announced by the White House

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House has nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling him the "President of Peace." Among those who supported the American leader are the Prime Ministers of a number of countries.

It was stated in the statement from the White House on Wednesday, August 13.

Advertisement

White House message. Photo: White House/Facebook

The White House nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

On Wednesday, August 13, it became known that the White House officially nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"President Donald J. Trump is the President of PEACE," it is stated in the White House's statement.

Among those who supported the candidacy of the American leader:

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia;

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan;

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia;

President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon;

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel;

The Government of Pakistan;

Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe of Rwanda.

It should be noted that Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times before.

For example, last month, Pakistan announced that it would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in facilitating the resolution of the conflict with India.

In early August, Cambodia also announced its intention to nominate the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Screenshot of the White House/Facebook message

Read also:

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu

Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize