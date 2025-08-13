Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump praises EU leaders ahead of key talks on Ukraine

Trump praises EU leaders ahead of key talks on Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 August 2025 18:05
Trump calls EU leaders "wonderful" before conference on Ukraine peace talks
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, made the announcement ahead of his talks with European leaders. He stated they were "great people who want to see a deal done."

Donald Trump wrote about it on his Truth Social page.

Advertisement

Trump's statement about EU leaders

"Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done," Trump wrote. 

null
Screenshot of Donald Trump's post

It should be noted that the online conference with the participation of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders was convened at the initiative of the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. It is scheduled for August 13 at 15:00 Kyiv time.

Ukraine's allies are going to agree on a position on the eve of the talks between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Read also:

Analysts warn Trump's Alaska meeting with Putin could backfire

negotiations Donald Trump Ukraine Europe war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information