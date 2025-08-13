Trump calls EU leaders "wonderful" before conference on Ukraine peace talks

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, made the announcement ahead of his talks with European leaders. He stated they were "great people who want to see a deal done."

Donald Trump wrote about it on his Truth Social page.

Trump's statement about EU leaders

"Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done," Trump wrote.

It should be noted that the online conference with the participation of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders was convened at the initiative of the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. It is scheduled for August 13 at 15:00 Kyiv time.

Ukraine's allies are going to agree on a position on the eve of the talks between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

