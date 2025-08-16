Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump will meet with Zelensky in Washington, D.C. — when

Publication time 16 August 2025 10:57
Trump called Zelensky after the Alaska talks and scheduled a meeting in Washington, D.C.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Saturday, August 16, United States President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders, following the US-Russia talks in Alaska.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared details on X.

Trump invited Zelensky to the US

The Ukrainian leader described the conversation as "long and meaningful". The two leaders spoke for over an hour and a half, with Trump taking up about half of that time.

"This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," the Ukrainian president wrote.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is reaffirming its commitment to working tirelessly to achieve peace. Trump informed Zelensky of his meeting with the Russian leadership in Alaska and the main points of their conversation. 

"We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," he emphasized.

The president said he plans to discuss ending the killings and the war with Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18. He thanked Trump for the invitation.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," the message reads.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the importance of European involvement at all stages alongside the United States to ensure reliable security.

"We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelensky concluded.

Read more:

Trump–Putin Alaska summit — key moments

Putin After Alaska talks — ready to work on Ukraine’s security

Putin shouts over reporters before press is forced to leave talks

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
