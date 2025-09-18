Trump could have died on the way to Britain — his plane nearly collided with another flight

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plane nearly collided with a passenger flight over New York on his way to Britain. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 16.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Trump could have died on his way to Britain

According to the agency, a Spirit Airlines passenger plane came dangerously close to the massive Boeing 747 carrying Trump to London while flying through New York’s "notoriously busy airspace."

According to Bloomberg, air traffic control noticed the dangerous proximity. When the controller saw that the planes were at roughly the same altitude and converging on the same trajectory, they instructed the passenger plane’s crew to adjust course to avoid a collision.

