Migration from third countries to the US — Trump made a decision

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Anna Rose

US President Donald Trump announced that he is completely halting migration from third-world countries to the United States. According to him, this step is necessary to restore the country.

This was stated by Donald Trump in his social network Truth Social.

Halting migration to the US from third-world countries

Trump said that this measure is necessary for the US system to fully recover. In addition, he promised to introduce a number of decisions regarding migrants.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," the US president emphasized.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s post

