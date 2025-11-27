Trump decided to screen all migrants from Afghanistan after the shooting in Washington

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

After the shooting in Washington, in which two National Guard soldiers were wounded, US President Donald Trump stated that the attack is a manifestation of the main threat to the United States — illegal migrants. Trump reported that the suspect is a citizen of Afghanistan who arrived in the country in 2021 during evacuation flights organized by the Biden administration.

This was reported by CNN.

Advertisement

Trump urges deporting all illegal migrants and screening Afghan nationals

Donald Trump used this tragedy to reinforce his anti-immigration rhetoric. He called for a complete review of all Afghan immigrants who entered the country during the previous administration.

"We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country," Trump said.

He added that every illegal migrant in the United States must be deported, and regarding Afghans he stated:

"If they cannot love our country — we do not want them," the US president said.

Meanwhile, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the attack a "targeted shooting." It is known that the two West Virginia National Guard soldiers who were shot by the suspect remain in critical condition.

Public urged "not to demonize the Afghan community"

In response to Trump’s statements, Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, a nonprofit organization dedicated to resettling Afghans, condemned the crime and called on the public not to use the tragedy for political division.

Our statement regarding today’s horrific shooting.



Our hearts go out to the brave guardsmen attacked today.



We will not let the action of one deranged asshole be the excuse used to cause harm to an entire community of people. pic.twitter.com/LcMODaYEXD — Shawn VanDiver (@shawnjvandiver) November 27, 2025

"We stand with every American who is horrified and saddened by this crime. There is no excuse — no grievance, no ideology that justifies the actions of the shooter," VanDiver stated.

He emphasized that his organization expects and supports the full prosecution of the offender under the law. At the same time, VanDiver urged the public "not to demonize the Afghan community for the reckless choice made by this individual."

Read more:

The US peace plan is based on a Russian document — Reuters

Deal first, security guarantees later — US to Kyiv

Kremlin signals stance on concessions in upcoming peace talks