Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The Russian leadership has officially stated that it is not considering any concessions within the framework of peace negotiations aimed at ending the war against Ukraine, emphasizing the unchanged nature of its position regarding key demands. Such statements were made against the backdrop of ongoing discussions of the updated peace plan being coordinated by Kyiv and Washington.

This was reported by Russian media.

Advertisement

The Kremlin rejected the possibility of concessions within the peace plan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia is not considering options for softening its demands within negotiations on the peace plan and does not intend to abandon its own positions.

"We are not ready to discuss some of the details of what is happening, including the various versions of this peace plan, publicly. Ultimately, time and attention are needed for the dialogue process to continue. We are ready for it," Ryabkov stated.

At the same time, Ryabkov added that certain elements of the negotiating positions, including those previously discussed in Anchorage, are themselves compromises.

"The problem is the presence or absence of political will to strictly implement the understandings reached by the leaders in Anchorage. On the other hand, we are committed to the results of Anchorage, and it is within this framework that we will continue to act, correlating what is happening now with those basic guidelines formulated there by the two presidents," Ryabkov emphasized.

He stressed that the key issue remains the presence of political will to strictly adhere to the agreements reached in Anchorage by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Ryabkov noted that Moscow will continue to act strictly within these agreements.

Read more:

Deal first, security guarantees later — US to Kyiv

Trump named the biggest concession to Russia in the peace plan

Putin administration reacts to the leaked Witkoff-Ushakov call