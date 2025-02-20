Donald Trump’s statements — Trudeau reacted and promised his support for Ukraine

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters

Canada and its allies are unequivocal in their opposition to the illegal, immoral and unjust actions of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. He is violating the international order.

It was stated by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at the briefing on Thursday, February 20.

Canada will support Ukraine

Trudeau expressed his unequivocal support for Ukraine amid recent harsh statements by the President of the United States Donald Trump regarding Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukrainians are fighting and dying not only to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also to defend the rules-based world order that has kept us all safe in the world and has done so for nearly 80 years. This period of peace, stability and prosperity has been made possible by respecting the rules of borders and non-interference in the affairs of neighbours — rules that Russia deliberately violated several years ago," he said.

The Prime Minister of Canada added that Ottawa and its allies are unequivocally opposed to Vladimir Putin’s illegal, immoral and unjust actions that are destroying the international order.

"And that’s why I look forward to meeting with our European partners in a few hours to discuss how we will continue our unwavering support for Ukraine, as well as defending the rules that keep us all safe," Trudeau concluded.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized the policy of Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a "Dictator without Elections". The Head of the White House also stated that Ukraine would not be able to end the war without the United States.