Trump refuses to talk about contacts with Putin and Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump avoided a direct answer to journalists' questions about possible contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking at the White House, Trump said that "things are going very well in both directions", but did not elaborate on the latest talks.

Donald Trump said this during a briefing with journalists.

Trump is silent on communication with the leaders of China and Russia

Journalists asked Donald Trump about possible contacts with Putin and China's reaction. In particular, media representatives were interested in the last time he spoke with Putin and whether he had received a response from Xi Jinping to his request for help in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"I'm not going to comment on either of those issues, but we're doing very well on both," the president said, declining to comment.

